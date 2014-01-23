NAMM 2014: Evans EMAD Heavyweight heads

NAMM 2014: Whether you're a heavy hitter or simply on a budget as far as your drum consumables are concerned, heads that promise durability are just the ticket. Evans' EMAD Heavyweight bass drum and snare batter heads boast durability without sacrificing tone.

The bass drum head packs two plies of 10mil film, a total thickness of 20 mils. The snare batter employs two plies of 10mil film plus a 3mil reverse dot. Strap them down and play away, safe in the knowledge that Evans have made it much harder to put a stick or beater through the head.

From the Evans press release:

Both the EMAD Heavyweight bass drum head and Heavyweight snare batter feature the new Level 360 Technology which ensures better fit, easier tuning, and a wider tonal range. For the EMAD Heavyweight, Level 360 provides a startling punch of low frequencies. Along with excellent dynamic response and a wide tonal range, these new heads are perfect for the heavy hitter with finesse, providing maximum durability without feeling unplayable.

"Just when you thought you couldn't get more 'boom' from your bass drum, the EMAD Heavyweight delivers," comments Ben O'Brien Smith, Evans Product Specialist. "At the same time, the Heavyweight snare batter head is durable, focused, and dynamic. Heavyweight durability doesn't have to mean a heavily weighted feel."