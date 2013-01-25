NAMM 2013: In Pictures: Sonor Gavin Harrison snares
The two Protean snares are available in 14"x5 1/4" and 12"x5" sizes and both feature hybrid bearing edges, with rounded on top and 45 degree on bottom. The hoops are also hybrid, with Gavin favouring an S hoop on top and triple flanged on bottom.
The snares also feature Sonor's new Dual Glide strainer and specially designed snare wires, with the latter able to be changed with a simple click.
With so much attention to detail in crafting these drums it is little surprise that thought has also gone into keeping them safe and sound. The Hardcase designed case is able to house the snares, wires, keys and dampening rings.
For more details head to www.sonor.com.