NAMM 2013: In Pictures: Natal Spirit kit and Bullet and Kitch pedals
NAMM 2013: Natal has unveiled some mouth watering gear at the NAMM show, and here we have an up close look for you. The centre piece of Natal's announcements is, of course, the new Spirit line - a kit at entry level price with plenty of ace features.
For full details head to www.nataldrums.com and check out this video.
It was also revealed at the show that Natal teamed up with Bullet and Kitch to produce the latter's range of bass pedals. This is something we'll certainly be keeping an eye on, and look out for more in future issues of Rhythm.