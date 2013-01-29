NAMM 2013: Drum gadgets and innovations!

Illuminated bass drums are becoming more popular at each show we visit. The Reactorz Illuminer Series bass port is the latest product with which you can dazzle the audience even more during your performance.

This sturdy, die-cast bass port-style unit fits in the hole in your bass drum and lights up every time you strike the drum via an in-built trigger. Alternatively you can keep the light on permanently to add a unique glow to your set-up. There are plenty of colour options available and you can also opt for custom graphics on the port too.