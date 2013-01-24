NAMM 2013: Alesis DM7X Kit unveiled

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis will also exhibit the DM7X Kit, a premium six-piece electronic drum set.
With its ultra- quiet rubber drum and cymbal pads, the DM7X Kit is ideal for professional drummers who want an electronic kit for quiet practice or for electronic percussionists looking to upgrade to a higher-quality kit with a professional module.
The DM7X Kit features four 8" dual-zone toms, an 8" dual-zone snare, the Alesis StealthKick 2 compact drum trigger, a 10" hi-hat, a 10" crash cymbal with choke, and a 10" ride cymbal. The DM7X module is the newest module from Alesis and comes with 385 drum and percussion sounds arranged into 40 vintage and modern kits.
Features
- DM7X module with backlit LCD and intuitive layout
- 385 total sounds; 40 ready-to-play kits
- 8 ˝ dual-zone advanced-design trigger pads; Snare (x1) + Toms (x4)
- 10 ˝ single-zone cymbal pads with choke; Hi Hat (x1) + Crash (x2) + Ride (x1)
- StealthKick 2 compact kick trigger; X Kick pedal
- All cables, hardware, and power supply included