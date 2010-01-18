NAMM 2010: Pearl releases Fun Box Cajon for kids

PRESS RELEASE: In response to increased support and awareness of the value of music and drums in education, particularly with young children, Pearl has created the Fun Box.

The Fun Box, much like Pearl's popular Fun Drum Djembe, is specially designed for use by kids to help them develop proper playing mechanics while playing an instrument in a smaller, kid-friendly size.

The Fun Box features the same bright yellow finish with tribal inlay as the Fun Drum, and it's durable Fiberglass construction makes it a perfect addition for use in Eddie Tuduri's Rhymic Arts Project program.

Model: PFB300

List: $165.00

