Musikmesse 2012: Gretsch adds Brushed Brass to its snare drum line

MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The new brushed brass snare drums combine the pure sound of a brass shell with the look and feel of a boutique hand-finished shell.

Hand brushing means that no two shells have exactly the same in appearance, which adds to the appeal of the drums. The 1.0 mm thick beaded brass shell produces a full-bodied snare drum tone with a wide tuning range and is suitable for any musical setting.

Specifications

Shell: 1.0mm Brushed Brass

Bearing Edge: 30 Degree

Hardware: Chrome

Hoops: 2.3mm Triple-Flanged

Heads: Evans G1 Coated

Lugs: Gretsch 5473

Throw off: Classic Deluxe

Prices