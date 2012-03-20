Musikmesse 2012: Gretsch adds Brushed Brass to its snare drum line

MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The new brushed brass snare drums combine the pure sound of a brass shell with the look and feel of a boutique hand-finished shell.
Hand brushing means that no two shells have exactly the same in appearance, which adds to the appeal of the drums. The 1.0 mm thick beaded brass shell produces a full-bodied snare drum tone with a wide tuning range and is suitable for any musical setting.
Specifications
- Shell: 1.0mm Brushed Brass
- Bearing Edge: 30 Degree
- Hardware: Chrome
- Hoops: 2.3mm Triple-Flanged
- Heads: Evans G1 Coated
- Lugs: Gretsch 5473
- Throw off: Classic Deluxe
Prices
- 14" x 5.5" Snare Drum Brushed Brass £269,00 (ex VAT)
- 14" x 6.5" Snare Drum Brushed Brass £279,00 (ex VAT)