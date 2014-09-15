Mike Portnoy picks 10 essential rock movies

"In addition to being a world-class drummer and a passionate, lifelong music aficionado, Mike Portnoy is also a devoted cineaste. Over the years, he's amassed a sizable DVD library of films by some of his favorite directors such as David Lynch, Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson.

As you might expect, the combination of music and cinema is one that holds a special place in Portnoy's heart, and on the following pages, he lists (in no particular order) and discusses his favorites in the genre of rock movies.

Beyond great music, what are any other aesthetic sensibilities you feel are important for a truly great rock film?

“To me, the most interesting rock films allow us to see artists in their natural habitat – on tour or in the studio. The director stays out of their way and lets the story unfold naturally while capturing the moments.”

“I am spoiled with a home theater that is better than most movie theaters." [Laughs]

Have there been times when you weren't a particular fan of a band, or just weren't familiar with their music, but the film turned you around?

“Yep, absolutely. Several of the films in my top 10 list are about bands I wasn't yet a fan of until I saw the movie. That was the case with Dig!, along with the Wilco and Flaming Lips films. In fact, I'm often even more intrigued by a rockumentary knowing nothing about the band or its music beforehand. In those cases, it's almost like watching a scripted film with actors.”

At the same time, have there been any films about bands you love that you were underwhelmed by?

“I don't want to say underwhelmed, but if you look at my list, my all-time fave bands – The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa – aren’t even represented. That's not to say they haven't made great films, because they have. Help, Let It Be, The Song Remains The Same, The Wall, Live At Pompeii and Baby Snakes are also all-time faves. But for some reason, I have a soft spot for the reality of rock documentaries, so my top 10 list focuses more on that style of film.”

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, certain theaters specialized in late-night showings of rock films. They were equipped with special sound equipment to make the screenings more like ‘events.’ When you were growing up, was there a favorite theater you would go to for rock films?

“Indeed. I used to love the Mini Cinema on Long Island. I remember seeing the Sex Pistols’ D.O.A., the Ramones’ Rock & Roll High School and, of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show there many times. In fact, I would cut out and save their newspaper ads each week just to see the collections of films I needed to get around to seeing.

“And then, of course, there were the sibling theaters in Monterey, California, that I would go to during the summers while visiting my dad out west: The 812 Cinema, which I wrote about in Dream Theater’s The Best Of Times, and the real Dream Theater itself, from which we got our name.

“Between those two theaters, I would regularly go see films like Harold And Maude, A Clockwork Orange, Yellow Submarine and Rocky Horror countless times. I would even sneak in my tape recorder to record the audio as we didn't have videotapes or cameras back then.”

Those days are kind of a thing of the past. Is it a little less appealing now to experience rock films, especially for the first time, on your computer? Or do you reserve those viewings for at home, on a screen with good sound?

“I am spoiled with a home theater that is better than most movie theaters [laughs], but I still can enjoy a good rock documentary with headphones plugged into my laptop whether I’m on an airplane or a tour bus.”