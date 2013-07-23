Live Twitter Q&A with Craig Blundell, Tues 30 July

Drum Expo 2013: If ever there was a true drumming chameleon with fingers in more percussive pies than any other, then Craig Blundell is that guy. From sessions with prog legends, to jingles for the BBC and The Gadget Show to electronic percussion expert for Roland. Craig is one of the most prolific and knowledgeable drummers in the UK.



As part of Drum Expo 2013 Craig will be taking over Rhythm magazine's Twitter for 30 minutes to answer your burning questions. Having trouble setting up your hybrid kit? Want to know how to get a foot on the industry ladder? Trouble with your paraddidles? Craig can help you out (in 140 characters or less!).

You can ask Craig anything you want during his @rhythmagazine Twitter takeover using the hashtag #askcraig. You can star asking your questions as of now then make a date to join Craig on Rhythm's Twitter at 18.00GMT on Tuesday 30 July to see if he answers your question. See you there!