Journey's Steve Smith on his amazing trip from jazz to rock

It seems Steve has more on than ever. And yet here he is devoting the summer to rock touring. So, Steve, an explanation please...

"Well, for years I have been getting calls to see if I was interested in coming back. And I really was not, because I have a complete career as a band leader and featured side-man. I was not going to stop that to become a full-time member of Journey, which is what they were asking. Creatively, it’s interesting for me to visit, but it would not be satisfying long-term.

“So I’ve always said no. But last June, 2015, a unique opportunity came along when long-time drummer Deen Castronovo was let go because of personal problems. So they asked me and I was on tour with mike stern – essentially I had a whole year of bookings. So I said what if I tour next summer?

"But because they do two-year cycles – one year heavy touring and a second of lighter touring – we agreed I would make a two-year commitment. so 2016 is heavy and 2017 less so.”

I didn’t remember the original parts I played at all.

‘Heavy’ is an understatement. Steve is looking at 55 dates by September and admits, “I haven’t toured like that since the last time I toured with Journey – and that was 32 years ago!”

As the drummer on most of Journey’s biggest hits, fans will relish hearing him recreate those archetypal parts. However, he admits, “I didn’t remember the original parts I played at all. So I went back and wrote detailed transcriptions – I figured it would be best to hit ‘reset’!

"My approach is to play the tunes the way they sound best, adhering to what we did on the original recordings as a solid starting point. So I learned it all verbatim and practised a lot to memorise it. That is a key part of making the music work. When we played those tunes live in the 1980s we played them faster than the original recordings.

"That happens over time when you get a little tired of playing the same tunes every night, so you make them more exciting by playing them a little faster. That is one reason. The other is that Steve Perry wanted us to play them faster so he didn’t have to hold those [unfeasibly high vocal] notes so long! But now the group has got into the habit of playing the tunes very close to the original tempos, so they actually sound bigger, more majestic.”

Looking back at 1980s live videos, Steve was really walloping the kit. “I was playing pretty loud back then, hitting the drums hard, holding the sticks way at the back end – not really a good fulcrum, not getting a nice balance.”

Today Steve’s advanced technical skills compensate for all that youthful energy. In fact he’s been working on his left-hand matched grip and has a book/DVD out, Pathways Of Motion.

“It has absolutely helped me do a better job with Journey. I have lots more options of how to play the songs with open-handed and matched grip playing. And then I still use traditional a lot. I used traditional grip back then, but it is a lot better now. I am getting a full sound and as much energy as I need without hurting myself or beating up the kit. I don’t dent heads or break sticks.

“I came to rehearsals with my Sonor SQ2 kit...and they looked at it like, what’s up with the toy drumset?!"

"Originally I played Don’t Stop Believin’ and a couple of other songs open-handed. But now I have learned to play all the tunes open-handed, I can play them open-handed, traditional or matched grip. I have lots of options so my hands don’t get tired and I find that by switching between them I can play a 90-plus-minute set and feel fine, with no adverse effects.”

Another big change is the jump from double bass-drum pedal to double bass-drums. “I originally came to rehearsals with my Sonor SQ2 kit I have been using for 10 years, with a single bass drum, three rack toms and two floors and they looked at it like, what’s up with the toy drumset?! Whereas in the jazz world that is a big drumset.

"So I said alright, I guess I need the obligatory double bass-drums. And actually it was an easy adjustment. I like the feel of the two bass drums, the angle of the pedals. I like to sit at the drums in the most natural way and have a bit of an angle with both feet. with the single bass drum straight-on it is harder.

“I had been experimenting with three floor toms, especially playing with Hiromi and recreating the parts that Simon Phillips had recorded. I started using a third floor tom, super-low.”

There’s still the physical exertion though, coming back to stadium rock 30 years older?

“I prepared myself. I did a lot of practising before even the first rehearsal. I still have my 1980s double bass-drum set, but I hadn’t played it since then and so I practised on that a couple of hours a day. I always try to stay in good shape, but I made an extra effort. I do a lot of yoga.”

Presumably that’s now part of the modern game, if you want to keep rockin’ till you’re 80... “Yeah, well nobody thought we’d be playing rock’n’roll in our sixties and seventies, but people are doing it now! We are playing anywhere from 10 to 15,000 seaters every night. My first gig was Madison Square Garden. Our last gig is [the 41,000 seater] AT&T Park in San Francisco on September 4th with Santana, the Doobie Brothers, Steve Miller and Tower of Power – a big stadium!”