Inside the British Drum Company with Al Murray, Ian Matthews, Keith Keough and more

For several years up until last summer Keith built drums for Premier. He was responsible for bringing back UK hand-built drums to our most historic drum company. When that association ended things fell into place remarkably quickly, with timely help from Al Murray.

Al actually started drumming around age nine, playing orchestral percussion at school, “Because my school was straight-laced and frowned on drum kits. I played in some bands after university when I was starting out in stand-up and I realised I wasn’t – and we weren’t – good enough. The advantage of stand-up is you don’t have to split the money and drive the band around!”

Compering some clinics for Steve White in 2002/3 got Al back into playing properly. “I have played a lot more in the last five years and I still have a band. I am fascinated by drumming and love it but I know my limitations! But when I ran into Keith two or three years ago I immediately thought, if this door opened...

“This time last year I popped up to see Keith to collect a couple of concert toms he’d made for me and we got into a ‘what’s going on’ conversation. I said if you want I’ll talk to my accountant, and that is what we did. And then the team came together.

“I was in Edinburgh for the Festival last August and the boys came up and we sat down and discussed what we were gonna do and looked at some simple things like the badge. Are we all on the same page with the aesthetics? Because that’s a really big thing to get right. We drank on it that evening and never looked back"

The plot thickens

“The thing about launching a company like this is that you have to know you are drawing on the exact areas of expertise and the people are credible,” Al adds.

To that end, the first thing Keith needed was an engineer. Luckily, he had already worked with just the right person. “I can build drums but I am not an engineer,” Keith explains. “I needed Alan (Kitching) to draw them all up.”

Alan introduces himself: “I do all the design work, the engineering, on cad [computer-aided drafting]. I make sure it’s all working for everybody, turning it into something we can manufacture. My background is in industrial/product design, but I’ve been a drummer since my early teens and have been making prototypes and so on. I also have a company called Bullet and Kitch that makes drum pedals.”

Ian Matthews is well known as the drummer with top band Kasabian. “I met Al in about 2005,” he remembers. “Then I bumped into him on [Jools Holland’s] Hootenanny and at the Q awards in 2010/11 where we had a laugh and swapped numbers.

“The following year I went up to the Scottish Drum Fair as a solo clinician. We were all booked into this hotel in Falkirk and afterwards we had a few beers and I met Keith who was also there. We got on like a house on fire, stayed up till 6am talking, and have stayed in contact since. I got Keith into the V Festival [August 2015] which was just after these guys had had their get-together and I realised I have got to do this.

“It took me by surprise, but it was a no-brainer. To not just play the drums but to be involved with the design and development is an amazing opportunity any drummer would love to have.”

So Ian’s role is much more than just an endorsee. “I am the drum kit boy, representing the company when I go out onto the big stage with Kasabian. But also my role is as a barometer for drum kit players. I play a lot of styles."

Al adds, “That is the thing Ian brings – someone on the frontline, recording enormous records using our equipment in the studio. He’s not some niche drummer either; he’s a drummer for everybody. That is something we are really proud of. Again it speaks of our ambition, we are looking to the mainstream, not to be a custom house for custom drummers.”

Keith agrees, “Over the years I have learned that we don’t want to be a custom maker saying, ‘You can have this shell with this lug and this finish,’ etc. We want to be a mainstream brand. When we launched last November we’d only had two months to get off the ground. We had to use generic lugs, but in the process we have tooled up, so we will soon have all the drums, from marching to orchestral, looking like one big family.”

The use of generic lugs and fittings is widespread all around the world. Nothing wrong with that – and some generic parts, like metal hoops, are unavoidable. But BDC’s ambition to be a major mainstream manufacturer demands an all-embracing brand identity with distinctive cast lugs and unique hardware solutions. That cannot happen overnight. It requires extensive thought and investment.