Halestorm's Arejay Hale: my guide to nailing the perfect cover version

Taking classic songs and trying to make them your own may seem like a thankless task, but Arejay Hale and his Halestorm bandmates have made quite the art of it.

On Reanimate 3, the band’s third EP collection of covers, they take on Metallica, Whitesnake, Soundgarden, Twenty One Pilots and more.

So, given that he’s an old hand at this, we thought we’d ask Arejay to share his top tips on how to nail a perfect cover version. He starts with an obvious one…

Have fun

“All the songs that we picked for Reanimate were fun to perform in the studio for different reasons. Some were fun to learn and replicate close to the original and some were fun to take and f*** with to make something totally different and fresh from a great older song. Some of the songs felt like I was making a remix and that was fun and challenging in its own way.”