Guru at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: A beloved homegrown company, Guru Drums is driven with passion by partners Dean Price and Andy Crosby.

The founder of Guru Drums, Dean has been crafting stunning, solid shell drums since 2003 and is widely acknowledged as one of the best shell builders in the world today.

Andy is an engineering designer by trade with a long history of successfully launching innovative products onto the world market. A true innovator, he has a strong eye for form and function and a knack for placing quality where it really makes a difference.

Dean and Andy represent a true collaboration of skills to produce the finest drums ever created. Both are experienced drummers and develop Guru drums according to real world performance advantages.

Based in the north east of England, Guru Drums is proud to say we manufacture all our instruments in house and apply 'Made in England' with integrity and pride. Even our latest hardware is bespoke manufactured in the UK.

We craft our instruments using stave and steam bent shells for a specific reason: sound quality. These shells, especially in Guru's Origin and In-Tense series forms, deliver performance way beyond the reach of multiple ply shells.

A selection of accurately cut hybrid bearing edge profiles, Guru's unique ultra low mass aluminium shell hardware, plus expertly augmented species, thickness and depth specifications complete the special Guru Drums sound palate.

Guru Origin Range

Undrilled shells - pure tone at the slightest touch. Video features totally unprocessed audio.

Guru Origin Classic Range

Undrilled steam bent English ash shells with ovangkol hoops. Video features totally unprocessed audio.

Guru Origin Performance Range

Undrilled stave padauk shells. Video features totally unprocessed audio.

