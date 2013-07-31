Gretsch Taylor Hawkins snare

Drum Expo 2013: Developed in conjunction with rock icon Taylor Hawkins, Gretsch® Drums is proud to introduce a brand new signature series snare drum that bears his name and delivers the performance that Taylor demands.

The 14" x 6.5" steel shell is plated in black nickel and is fitted with 2.3mm triple-flanged hoops, ten classic lugs and adjustable throw-off, all finished in chrome.

The shell is fitted with a Remo® Emperor-X batter for that distinctive Taylor sound and is stamped with signature 'Hawk' badge.

For more information, head to the Gretsch Drums website, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Click here to return to the Gretsch booth.