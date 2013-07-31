Gretsch Brooklyn Series

Drum Expo 2013: Proudly crafted in Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA Brooklyn drums were developed with a nod to Gretsch heritage and the flagship USA Custom.
The brand new shell is a 6-ply hybrid of North American Maple and Poplar, and is cut a 30 degree bearing edge. All toms and snares are fitted with the new Gretsch 302 hoop. At 3mm thick and double-flanged, it is reminiscent of the hoops used by Gretsch up until the mid 1950s.
Brooklyn drums are available in four satin colours, four oyster wraps and feature the iconic round badge.