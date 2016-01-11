February issue of Rhythm on sale now
February issue of Rhythm on sale now!
The February issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.
This month we speak to the hardest working man in drumming, Craig Blundell.The Brit drummer is currently backing prog god Steven Wilson and this is one mega gig that has been truly well earned. Craig shares his story from penning radio jingles to tackling monster prog beats.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. The incredible Peter Erskine tells us all about his latest work, the chops-heavy Dr. Um record. We also speak to another grade A legend, fusion king Billy Cobham as he talks solo albums, double bass drumming and why you should never just play the numbers.
And that's not all! We also have some of the hottest 21st century drum stars in this issue. Matt Nicholls fills us in on hitting arenas with Brit metal superstars Bring Me The Horizon, Don Broco's Matt Donnelly talks singing, drumming and singing drumming and Kaz Rodriguez tells us just why he's been approved by Tony Royster jr and Aaron Spears.
Plus, Mike Mangini reveals all about the new Dream Theater album, Enter Shikari's Rob Rolfe shares tips on getting a crowd moving and Vinny Appice lifts the lid on his new record with Last in Line.
Win
We've got one hell of a prize for you this month, a Gretsch Silver Series snare worth £287.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
We take up-close with a DW Collector's Pure Oak kit, Zildjian's new L80 low-volume cymbals, the Black Box cajon from LP and a batch of Tycoon hand percussion.
Plus we also review Paiste's Dave Lombardo Reign ride and Stewart Copeland hats and the PDP Concept bass pedals.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail prog cracker Bonnie The Cat by Porcupine Tree, Don Broco's Money, Power, Fame and Crosstown Traffic by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
