February issue of Rhythm on sale now

We have a packed features section this month. The incredible Peter Erskine tells us all about his latest work, the chops-heavy Dr. Um record. We also speak to another grade A legend, fusion king Billy Cobham as he talks solo albums, double bass drumming and why you should never just play the numbers.

And that's not all! We also have some of the hottest 21st century drum stars in this issue. Matt Nicholls fills us in on hitting arenas with Brit metal superstars Bring Me The Horizon, Don Broco's Matt Donnelly talks singing, drumming and singing drumming and Kaz Rodriguez tells us just why he's been approved by Tony Royster jr and Aaron Spears.

Plus, Mike Mangini reveals all about the new Dream Theater album, Enter Shikari's Rob Rolfe shares tips on getting a crowd moving and Vinny Appice lifts the lid on his new record with Last in Line.