Drum stars talk Ringo

As the man who put the beat in The Beatles, Ringo is arguably the most influential drummer of all time.

An innovative musician with an instantly recognisable sound, he was the last member to join The Beatles, and the rhythmical glue that held the group together. John Lennon might have famously commented that Ringo wasn't even the best drummer in The Beatles, but there are plenty of famous drummers who'd disagree.

We chatted to some of the biggest sticksmen around to talk influence and Beatlemania behind the kit...