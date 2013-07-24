Drum Expo 2013 is coming

The MusicRadar Drum Expo 2013 in association with Rhythm Magazine is our brand new online show for drummers, and it's coming 30 and 31 July!

The two day event will feature video demos of the latest drum gear, expert seminars and tutorials, plus a host of artist features going in-depth with world renowned drum icons.

Keep your eyes peeled for incoming updates and announcements ahead of Drum Expo 2013, and don't forget to mark the date down in your diary - this is an essential event for any drummer.

Drum Expo competition

In celebration of Drum Expo 2013 we're giving away a whole load of drum goodies. We've teamed up with Crush Drums to give away an amazing Crush Acrylic drum kit and 14"x6" hand-hammered copper snare, worth £1,298! The Crush kit comprises a 22" bass drum, 10" and 12" rack toms and a 16" floor tom*. Crush Drums will be available in the UK from September 2013 via new UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd.



What's more, 15 lucky runner ups will each receive a pair of Los Cabos 5A White Hickory drum sticks, a 14" Remo Ambassador drum head and Liquid Rhythm software from Wave DNA.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill out the form at the link below. The competition is open to USA and UK residents. The winner will be announced at the end of Drum Expo 2013.