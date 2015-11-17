December issue of Rhythm on sale now

We have a packed features section this month. Gary Powell lifts the lid on reuniting with The Libertines, Larry Crockett shares the secrets of his monster career and Peace's Dom Boyce tells us all about laying down the beats for a much-hyped bunch of indie rockers.

But that's not all, we also get an insight into the ever-so-slightly bonkers world of Slaves, as we speak to drummer-frontman Isaac Holman. Plus, we hear from Dylan Bell (Years and Years), Clem Burke, John Fred Young and more.

Plus, on its 40th anniversary we pay tribute to Queen classic A Night At The Opera.