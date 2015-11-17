December issue of Rhythm on sale now
The December issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstandor the Google Play Store.
Fresh from penning his brand new autobiography, Travis Barker graces the cover of Rhythm! The Blink-182 man reflects on a life of drumming as he looks back on his achievement-stacked career and glances forward to what 2016 has in store.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. Gary Powell lifts the lid on reuniting with The Libertines, Larry Crockett shares the secrets of his monster career and Peace's Dom Boyce tells us all about laying down the beats for a much-hyped bunch of indie rockers.
But that's not all, we also get an insight into the ever-so-slightly bonkers world of Slaves, as we speak to drummer-frontman Isaac Holman. Plus, we hear from Dylan Bell (Years and Years), Clem Burke, John Fred Young and more.
Plus, on its 40th anniversary we pay tribute to Queen classic A Night At The Opera.
Win
This month we have an Alesis Sample Pad Pro worth £249.
This devilishly handy device comes armed with 10 kits and a library of 200 sounds.
We loved it when it was reviewed a few months back, in fact our man Stuart Williams thought that it might not just increase the sounds in our armoury, but it could also boost your bank balance!
He said: “It’s a great piece of kit that’ll get you thinking about how quickly you can replace your keyboard player and pocket their share of the gig to pay for it.”
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Natal's logic-defyingly priced Arcadia kit goes under the review microscope, as does the Istanbul Agop Mantra cymbals, a set of cajons from Ruach, DW's Black Nickel over Brass snare, a pair of Schlagwerk cajons and the intriguing Wambooka.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, The Libertines' Gunga Din and Happy Song by Bring Me The Horizon.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
