Dave Grohl on Nevermind, In Utero and experimenting with Steve Albini

"The record came out and people heard about it,” says Dave Grohl on the subject of Nevermind. “Then the Smells Like Teen Spirit video came out and people saw what we were doing - we were f**king s**t up and having fun. And I think that’s pretty much what every kid in the world wants: to be able to feel like they’re f**king something up and getting away with it.”



Grohl recounts their meteoric rise with ingenuous glee: “I think Bleach [Nirvana’s pre-Grohl debut] sold 75,000 copies on Sub Pop. Mudhoney were the big sellers on Sub Pop at the time, and then we moved over to DGC. We recorded Nevermind and there was a big buzz in the industry. Everybody started wondering, 'what is this Nirvana thing?'

"We were happy to open up for Sonic Youth on tour for the next five years of our lives, and that’s what we were expecting to happen. We thought it’d sell maybe 150,000 copies, and the record company thought the same. I think at first they pressed 100,000 copies, and those went in the first week. Then we were selling 150,000 copies a week and it got to a point where we just couldn’t believe it any more. People were telling us this stuff and it was kind of funny, like winning some ridiculous contest that you never knew you’d entered and didn’t care whether you won or lost."