Dave Grohl, Dale Crover, Dan Peters and Chad Channing talk Nirvana's Nevermind

Despite Peters’ arrival, it transpired that Nirvana in fact had their eye on another drummer. A certain young buck by the name of Dave Grohl.

Crover recalls: “They saw Dave play and after playing with me they kind of realised that they needed somebody that was more my style. It was too bad as they’d already asked Dan to join. I know they were already trying to get Dan to play a bigger kit, it was that Black Flag set-up with the big bass drum and the big tom. They had already tried to get Chad to play that kit and then they saw Dave playing a kit like that. They saw that and were like, ‘Uh oh.’ A few days later Scream were in LA and their bass player quit the band and took all of their money. Those guys were stranded in LA. Dave called us up and Buzz [Osborne, Melvins frontman] told him that there was this band called Nirvana that saw him playing and they might be interested in playing with him.”

Peters picks up the story: “I met [Grohl] the night before we played the show and he was with those guys, like, ‘I’m the drummer from Scream’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, y’know.’ And the next day there was a photoshoot for the Sounds cover…and they were like, ‘Don’t worry about turning up for the photoshoot,’ and I was like, ‘I can make it down there no problem.’ So they couldn’t come out and say, ‘Yeah we’ve got a new drummer and his name is Dave and he’s right there.' So I went and did the photoshoot while Dave’s sitting there eating a hamburger at the barbeque they were having.”

“They were very weird,” Grohl told Rhythm in 1993 of meeting his future bandmates. “Krist is 6’7”-and-a-half, and kind of a hippie pothead philosopher, hilariously funny, incredibly eccentric, definitely an individual. And then Kurt is tiny and reserved and just quiet. They were both a mystery to me – I did not see myself fitting into that picture at all when they picked me up from the airport.”