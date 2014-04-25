Craig Blundell joins Pendragon

Craig Blundell has headed into the studio with prog giants Pendragon.

Blundell joined up with the band this week for recording sessions and will hit the road later this year.

"I'm delighted and honoured to share the news that I've joined one of my favourite progressive bands on the planet," Blundell said. "I'll be using a rather large Hybrid kit for the tour which is going to be awesome."

That's not all he is up to either, Craig also has a brand new tuition section in Rhythm coming very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that.