Classic albums featuring Steve Gadd

The Dan had their pick of top players and on this album alone they used Marotta, Keltner, Purdie… Gadd’s only on one track, ‘Aja’ but all the classic licks are here; his ratamacue, sublime cross-stick, incredible use of dynamics, half-time feel… never mind the quantity, feel the width.

The Dan are notorious for making their drummers do takes by the dozen, but Steve had ‘Aja’ in the can within two takes. “We got through it and it was pretty good,” recalls Steve. “Yes, I did read it straight down. They had been playing that chart with different drummers all week, so the band really knew it. The music was up there and it was not like where everyone was sight reading in one take, the band was well rehearsed and they knew it. I don’t know if they used the first take, they might have taken parts of both.”

Key track: ‘Aja’