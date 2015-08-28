Classic albums featuring Simon Kirke

Badco’s second album revealed a band on top of the world, as they toured the world in Zeppelin’s jet and racked up the hits with the classic ‘Feel Like Making Love’, with its crash-punctuated chorus, and ‘Good Lovin’ Gone Bad’ – the latter kicking off with Kirke’s choice tom hits, and featuring some great fills throughout.

Throughout, Kirke is on the money and on the beat, providing solid ‘2’s and ‘4’s with enough bombast and assurance to power one of rock’s greatest ever bands, and laying the groundwork for AC/DC and others to follow. One of the band’s career highlights, ‘Shooting Star’, was inspired by the early deaths of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.

Says Kirke, “This was when we really gelled. ‘Feel Like Making Love’ came out of two songs. Paul had the heavy riff and Mick had this country song. They married the two and it won a Grammy. ‘Shooting Star’ was the best song Paul ever wrote, and I have to mention my own two – ‘Anna’ and ‘Weep No More’. Played with a full orchestra, it was a proud moment, seeing 40 guys playing on my song.”

Key track: ‘Feel Like Making Love’