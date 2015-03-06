Classic albums featuring Pete Thomas

As one of the Attractions, Pete’s finest moments were surely on this New Wave classic. His inventive beats combining rock, funk, punk and reggae are all over ‘(I Don‘t Want To Go To) Chelsea’, ‘Pump It Up’ and ‘Watching The Detectives’ (this last single included in later album re-releases). A masterclass in musical invention, versatility and originality through style-hopping.

Key Track: ‘(I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea’