Brendan O'Brien talks Matt Cameron, drum sounds and Pearl Jam's Lightning Bolt

When it came to getting drum sounds for Lightning Bolt, Brendan admits that little discussion was needed with Matt Cameron.

“We never even talked about drum sounds. We never talk about it. We go in and set them up. From day one a great drum sound starts with great drums and great drummers. Matt Cameron is a great drummer and has great drums. He liked his own drums. Usually I use all of my own stuff but he likes to bring his own. He pretty much leaves the sound to us, though. He’ll come in and listen to it and we’ve gotten pretty good at it at this time. As with every record I didn’t really think about it ahead of time. The drum sounds develop as time goes on, sometimes you want a tighter sound, sometimes a much bigger sound, it all depends on the song.

“We recorded over two different sessions. Usually we wouldn’t necessarily do all the tracks and then do all of the overdubs. We would do a track while we were doing the overdubs. So we left the drums up for most of the tracking sessions and Matt did drums right the way up to the very end.”