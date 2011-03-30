Brady Drums launches Walkabout Series snares

Drum maker Chris Brady is renowned for his use of exotic woods. His range of handmade snares include Jarrah, Marri, Sheoak and Tasmanian Blackwood, to name just a few. Always on the look out for new, rarer indigenous timber species, Chris has named his latest range after his tree-hunting endeavours…

The Walkabout Series

Only a handful of drums are available to kick off the series: five Goldfields Gimlet (Eucalyptus Salubris) block snares; one Sugar Gum (Eucalyptus Cladocalyx) block snare; one Wandoo (Eucalyptus Wandoo) ply snare; and one Spotted Gum (Eucalyptus Maculata) block snare.

"Deep into the remote deserts and forests of Australia…"

"The Walkabout Series is the personal project of Brady Drum Company founder, Chris Brady. Chris travels deep into the remote deserts and forests of Australia to hand select small volumes of rare, indigenous timber species' previously never seen in the drum industry which are then handcrafted into limited editions, rarities and one-of-a-kindsnare drums.

"The Australian continent has a land mass of7.6 million square kilometers (almost 3 million square miles) and has diverse growth environments and climates.These 'walkabout' excursions allow Chris to hand-select an individual tree from any location, while evaluating theunique characteristics of each species and their different growth environments and, in turn, how that effects or impacts its use in a musical instrument.

"By employing unconventional "hands on" methods totailor both the sound and look of the instrument while in the wilderness,the Walkabout Seriesbrings extraordinary elements to Brady's exceptional drum range.

"This rare line will also include occasional limited edition exotic veneers for Brady's ply shellsnare drumanddrum kitrange.Travelling for daysin some of the most isolated land in the worldfor such small quantities of any given species guarantees that availabilities in the Walkabout Series will constantly change.

"To start off 2011, Brady has announced the following introductions:

- 5 Goldfields Gimlet (EucalyptusSalubris) Block Snare Drums

- 1Sugar Gum (Eucalyptus Cladocalyx) Block Snare Drum

- 1 Wandoo (Eucalyptus Wandoo) Ply Snare Drum

- 1 Spotted Gum (Eucalyptus Maculata) Block Drum.

"To reserve one of these exclusive instruments, please contact your local Brady retailer or view the Brady website for a current indigenous species availability list."

