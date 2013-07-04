Billy Rymer to answer Rhythm reader questions!

Got a burning question that you need some expert help with Here's your chance.



Dillinger Escape Plan's half-man-half-metronome Billy Rymer is taking questions from Rhythm readers next week, and all you have to do to stand a chance of having your question put to the drummer is email it over to rhythm@futurenet.com.



Alternatively, get involved and put your questions to Billy over on Rhythm's Facebook or Twitter pages.



Oh, and just in case you needed any reminder of why Mr Rymer is such a Rhythm favourite, check these clips out.