Benny Greb on groove

“You can sometimes dream away and still play something. We think it doesn’t matter so much because there is a lot our body can do on auto-pilot. But if you want to have something really impactful, so the group says, ‘Holy s**t’! then it usually takes being there and focusing on that.

“When you are focused and sound like it matters to you right now, the energy often translates to other people. People say [to me], ‘Wow, you are so present when you play.’ Sometimes people think rehearsals don’t matter, you don’t have to play as well as you can. People I play with will tell me that even in rehearsal it feels like I am performing. Because what we often do is rehearse and practise and then expect to have a better approach when you play live. That is an illusion because the body selects from what we do the most. It doesn’t decide to do 80 percent bulls**t and 20 percent good stuff! ‘Ah, that’s the good stuff, Okay, that is what we only will do now!’ It is really a habit and the more you practise being aware, focusing on the body and controlling the feel and the time… the more you are conscious of those things, the more they will become habits. And eventually they will just always be there, because that is what you do all the time when you practise and play. These qualities seep into your playing automatically."