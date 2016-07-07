Alex Torjussen's guide to session stardom

At just 23 years old, freelance sticksman Alex Torjussen – who proudly counts top session player Ash Soan as a key mentor and career influence – has already enjoyed an impressive number of prestigious drumming gigs.

Since graduating from Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music back in 2012, Alex has thumped the tubs live for artists including James Morrison, Will Young, Rumer, Jacob Banks and Max Milner, while he’s also cut sessions with Rumer, Lucy Spraggan and a number of notable others.

Torjussen began playing drums seriously at around 13 and he had his musical future pretty much mapped out after just a few years.

“I was into bands but I never kind of fell into having my own band at school,” Alex explains. “My heart was always really set on becoming a freelance drummer. I wanted to play for artists. I knew from when I was about 16 or 17 that that's what I wanted to do, to play for different artists and move from one to the next.

“I think a lot of guys go to college and can get a bit swamped with how much stuff there is to learn. I know I did, but I quickly realised what I wanted to do, which allowed me to focus on the aspects of my playing that I needed to do that.

“I wanted to try and create a niche for myself where people would hopefully say, ‘He’s the guy for that, get him in.’ I would spend a lot of time practising to records, transcribing grooves and playing to a click. I tried to play with other musicians as much as possible. I’d spend time with bass player mates and we’d practise together, playing grooves and playing each other music to check out. It was a great time!”