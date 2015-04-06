Alex Shelnutt's Guide to Punk Pop Drumming

“Being in the studio is fun but also really frustrating. You feel like you killed it and then when they play it back you go, ‘Oh man, that’s terrible.’ The studio teaches you patience.

"Two or three hours in, even if you’re doing well, you’re frustrated at playing the same parts again and again. You need to do that if you want to make it good, some people will fix things later on.

“I might have a fill that I think is real tight and someone in the band won’t like it. You have to suck it up a lot of the time and remember it is for the songs not for the drums. A song isn’t a solo, you need to be tasteful. You can’t do a crazy fill every eight measures.”