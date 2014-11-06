AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd faces charges of attempting to procure murder

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has appeared in court in New Zealand on charges of attempting to "procure" a murder. He was also charged with possessing methamphetamine and cannabis, and of making threats to kill.

The news comes as AC/DC prepare to release their new album, Rock or Bust. Rudd didn't appear in the first image used to promote the album, and was reportedly absent from recent video shoots.

Rudd has been released on bail and will appear in court again on 27 November. He has yet to enter a plea.