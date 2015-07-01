7 great drum tracks by Mick Fleetwood

For a certain generation The Chain is still synonymous with revving car engines, after it was used as the theme tune to the BBC's F1 coverage.

But before that familiar bassline kicks in we've had two thirds of the track - with its silvery, western guitar sounds and a drum track with Mick playing the kick on 1 and 3 during a half-time feel, before the whole kit comes in for the choruses, placing the snare on 1 and 3 to create a driving feel.

After a short but musically perfect drum break, the bassline comes in and Mick builds to a driving, ride-based eighth-note feel to fade. A great example of how Mick used the drums always to musical effect to enhance the band's music.