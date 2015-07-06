6 things we learned from AC/DC at Wembley

Let's get this one straight: the band gave it their all out there, but they were badly let down by the notoriously poor Wembley sound (Coldplay and Eminem fans previously came away from the venue with mixed reports).

While reports from the floor were that all was crystal clear, up in the upper tiers (we were sat in 511) the sound was atrocious. In fact, the worst this reviewer has ever heard, and that's from someone whose local venue has a sound engineer known as Feedback Phil.

For the first hour of the set Brian Johnson's voice was first out of sync and then completely under the radar, the guitars deafeningly loud and everything else lost in a muddy mix. The second half of the show saw things improve somewhat; it still was not spot on but you could at least make out the lyrics.

If you're going to put on gigs in such a huge venue, you surely can't just cater for those down at ground level, there were thousands of fans who shelled out £70 a pop on tickets who were left playing guess the song for half of the set.