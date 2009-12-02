6 career defining records of Paul Clarvis

Orquestra Mahatma started life as a collaboration between Paul and guitarist/ violinist Stuart Hall in 1987, in an effort to create world influenced jazz here in the UK.

Paul Clarvis says:

“People always single this CD out when they come up at gigs. I suppose loosely we play world music, but in those days you couldn’t find it and you had to glean the information by going into record shops and buying 15 records, and maybe only one would be any good!”

“I can remember Stuart and I scratching our heads as to what time these Balkan things were in, whether they were in 13 or whether it was a very loose 12. And nobody knew anything about clave direction over here, we had to find out as much as we could for ourselves.”

“They were great times, and although information now’s so freely available, I feel that because we had to search it out for ourselves, it’s stayed with us, and it goes deeper when you’ve really had to search for it.”

-----------------------------------------------

