12 steps to building a British Drum Company snare

The British Drum Company was launched late last year by a crack team of industry professionals.

Amongst this A-Team of drums and percussion are Kasabian’s Ian Matthews, master drum builder Keith Keough comedian (and accomplished sticksman) Al Murray, marching and expert Stu Warmington and engineer Alan Kitching.

So, when we received an invite to head up to the firm’s HQ, meet the team and make our own snare drum, well, we couldn’t say no.

What you see on the pages that follow is the making of that very snare, as we present the 12 steps to creating a British Drum Company Merlin snare drum.