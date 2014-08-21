10 popular drum questions answered by our experts

We make a big thing out of shell material because that is overwhelmingly what gives a drum its visual identity and it’s natural therefore to assume that it confers on the drum its sonic identity too. Actually the big determinants of sound are shell size, head choice and tuning. When it comes to shell materials we enter a whole other area of speculation and personal opinion as it’s more about subtle flavour or timbre and each drummer hears that in their own way. You regularly hear respected drummers contradict one another when describing metal or Plexiglas, even maple or birch. You might like Brie and I might like Camembert – but how do you describe the difference in taste? And would everybody agree? I find there is little consensus.

Carl Palmer, who has explored different drum materials more than just about anybody, says, “for me the problem with wood has been this ‘cosy’, warm, almost passionate sound! Great for jazz/big band and some types of rock. Because many species of wood are used this argument does not always apply. For example, I have a Brady set in Jarrah ply, the best wooden drums I have ever played. The sound is full, loud, deep and clear. Jarrah can sustain 1,800 psi (pounds per square inch) of shell pressure. Tuning is very good in the low register but gets harder in the high area, say a 12"x8" tom. To get the top end clear and bright you may need a thinner-gauge head, say an Ambassador rather than an Emperor. This wood offers very good sound projection on all levels – only the head configuration needs to be considered to gain a wide range of tuning. This cannot be said for lots of other woods that are still being used to manufacture drums.”

“Stainless steel is my personal favourite,” continues Carl, “because the sound projection in most conditions is extremely good – clear, loud and fast response. Great for prog rock! The top-end brightness is very good and the sound seems to pass through the shell very quickly – there is no [wood] grain, vertical or horizontal, to deal with. So you have an added advantage when playing the toms in any detailed way, as toms always respond slower.

“Stainless steel comes into its own regarding tom projection overall. Tuning is absolutely perfect in all areas of pitch – quick and easy. Bass drums have an extremely wide range of depth. The set I play was made for me to celebrate Ludwig’s 100th Anniversary.”

“Perspex is not as loud as stainless steel but has some similarities in the projection and tuning. The Blue Ludwig Vistalite set that I have in Europe has always sounded good straight out of the cases and the new welds used in the shell construction make tuning a lot better and quicker. The drums retain their sound overall throughout a concert. They are not as loud as some wood drums, but are very clean-sounding. And the heavier the head, say an Emperor or CS Black Dot, the better the sound overall. Because the low-end on these drums takes some time to get on the smaller sizes it is down to tuning the drum how you like it and hitting it harder for projection. The drums sound inspirational when you are behind them, but from out front it is a lighter sound overall. But these drums have a certain magic when you record them. The floor toms can sound fantastic.”