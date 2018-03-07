Drop a bomb on your bottom-end with the Enforcer sub-bass plugin

Boom Library’s Enforcer is a new bass plugin that’s designed to help you to beef up your bottom end, adding punch and power to your mixes.

It’s triggered by audio source material, and you have lots of control over how the processing works. You can use it to tune kicks and snares, duck source frequencies, or to completely exchange the source material. It’s up to you whether you want to add just a bit of extra weight or some serious heft.

Find out more and download a demo on the Boom Library website. Enforcer currently costs €79 (regular price is €99) and is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.