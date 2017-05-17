Dream Theater's John Myung: my top 5 tips for bassists

“If I had to give some real, real advice, one of the things that is the most obvious thing, but it tends to be overlooked, is being able to feel like you are consistently improving and evolving, and staying in touch with the instrument is very important.

“A key part of that is focusing on how much time you can put into playing every day, whether that be an hour a day or two hours, three hours or whatever. You need to maintain that window of saying, ‘Okay, from this hour to this hour this is what I’m going to do.’

“You need to maintain that discipline and schedule. That really is the most important thing. It could be listening to a new album that you haven’t listened to or focusing on technique; it is all just about putting in the time to allow yourself to evolve.

“You don’t need to concentrate on trying to evolve too quickly. When I was younger, I think there was a tendency to psych yourself out. Learning an instrument isn’t supposed to take a week or a month; it takes a handful of years or even a decade to realistically get where you want to be.

“If someone had told me that when I was first starting out, and if I had listened to them, then that would have been the biggest foundational piece of advice that I could have taken.

“I try to play at least three hours a day. I have a family and responsibilities at home, so I tend to try to get that playing out of the way as early as possible. I’ll try to get it done in the morning and then after that the rest of life can take over. This way I feel better about myself as long as I get that three hours of working on something in each day.”