Dreadbox drops Dysphonia, a single-run desktop and Eurorack synth that you can build yourself and promises to take you to “patching heaven”

Dreadbox is promising to take you to “patching heaven” with Dysphonia, a full synthesizer voice with open architecture that can operate in either desktop or Eurorack format. What’s more, you get to build it yourself.

Available via an early-bird sale, only a single run of kits will be available, so Dreadbox encourages you to “buy now or cry later”.

The analogue oscillator offers a choice of four waves, and you get three VCAs. There’s an analogue LFO, low-pass and multimode filters and the hybrid echo that you’ll find on the Erebus synthesizer.

(Image credit: Dreadbox)

All of Dysphonia’s components are included in the box, and it’s said to be an ideal project for inexperienced DIYers. It’s worth noting though, that there is some soldering involved, so if that scares you, you might want to get your self-build synth kicks elsewhere.