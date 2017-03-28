Dr No unveils Troy Van Leeuwen Raven Filter & Boost pedal

Netherlands pedal boffin Dr No Effects has announced his second collaboration with Queens Of The Stone Age/A Perfect Circle guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen, the Raven Filter & Boost.

The filter and booster can be used separately as well as together; the raven skull knob adjusts a capacitors for three different ranges, while the Q knob tweaks the filter Q. Finally, a volume boost knob adjusts the booster volume.

Visually, it's another impressive build from the good Dr, and complements Troy's other recently announced signature pedal, the TVL Octavia.

The Raven is out on 2 April, but available to preorder now from Dr No Effects for €268 (approx £231/$291).