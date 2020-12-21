Download IK Multimedia’s Memory-V synth for free: get ‘6 Minimoogs in one’ for nothing

You might still have a few says to wait until you get your presents - they’re at the back of the wardrobe if you want to go and have a look - but IK Multimedia is giving you a gift that you can open right now. Memory-V is a software recreation of the mighty Memorymoog synth - sometimes described as six Minimoogs in one - and until 30 December you can download it without paying a bean (it usually retails for $50/€60).
The super-powerful, 18-oscillator Memorymoog was manufactured between 1981 and 1985, and is known for its mighty and fat sound. The Memory-V promises all of that but none of the unreliability - or the massive secondhand price tag, for that matter.
The Memory-V is based on careful sampling of a supposedly pristine unit, and contains more than 6,000 samples (that equates for 5GB of content). There are 148 presets and four multis.
To get Memory-V, you first need to sign up for the IK Multimedia newsletter (if you haven’t already, that is). You’ll also need to download Syntronik Free to host it in if you don’t already have that or SampleTank on your PC/Mac. Full details are available on the IK Multimedia website.