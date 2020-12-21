Download IK Multimedia’s Memory-V synth for free: get ‘6 Minimoogs in one’ for nothing

You might still have a few says to wait until you get your presents - they’re at the back of the wardrobe if you want to go and have a look - but IK Multimedia is giving you a gift that you can open right now. Memory-V is a software recreation of the mighty Memorymoog synth - sometimes described as six Minimoogs in one - and until 30 December you can download it without paying a bean (it usually retails for $50/€60).

The super-powerful, 18-oscillator Memorymoog was manufactured between 1981 and 1985, and is known for its mighty and fat sound. The Memory-V promises all of that but none of the unreliability - or the massive secondhand price tag, for that matter.

The Memory-V is based on careful sampling of a supposedly pristine unit, and contains more than 6,000 samples (that equates for 5GB of content). There are 148 presets and four multis.