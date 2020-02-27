Download 3 classic Waldorf LE synth and effect plugins for free: PPG Wave 2.V, Attack and D-Pole

We’re at the stage now where we can legitimately talk about ‘classic’ plugins (by which we mean old) and Waldorf’s PPG Wave 2.V, Attack and D-Pole certainly fall into this category. Now, for a limited time, Audio Plugin Deals is giving you the opportunity to download the LE versions for nothing.
The PPG Wave 2.V is an emulation of the acclaimed ‘80s wavetable synth of the same name, while Attack is an analogue percussion synth. D-Pole, meanwhile, is a filter plugin offering five filter types.
These being LE versions, some features are missing in comparison to the standard editions, but they’re all fully functional and usually retail for $22. You can download them now for PC and Mac at the Audio Plugin Deals website. The offer ends on 10 March.