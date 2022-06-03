NAMM 2022: Donner's DST line offers four s-type guitar models with serious value for beginners and experienced players

•GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Donner's NAMM debut continues to impress and following its DMI Smart Guitar the company is shining the spotlight on one of its most popular established ranges; the DST electric guitar series.

With four models and 15 guitars across them, the DST guitars feature C-shape Canadian necks but with four price points offering a range of spec options to build on those foundations…

The DST-100 Standard Series guitars are aimed at giving beginner level musicians a positive first experience. They also offer the versatility of an HSS pickup configuration and vintage-style synchronised tremolo to allow players to explore a range of styles. Finish options are Sunburst, Black, Red, Sapphire Blue, Lake Blue and Yellow.

The next step up is the DST-200 Designer Series that offers an additional coil split for its bridge humbucker with Black and Pink finish options only.

(Image credit: Donner Music)

A coil split also feature on the DST-152 Seeker Series but with a poplar body and Indian laurel or maple fingerboard options. This model features vintage tuners.Finish options are Ice Blue, Polar White, Sunburst and Black.

The top of the DST range is the DST-400 Seeker Series guitar and offered in Green or Black with alder body and 2-point tremolo system with cold-rolled steel block for enhanced sustain. Fingerboard options are again maple or Indian laurel. See Kfir Ochaion demo the model above.

Donner offer all the DST models with various accessory options too, including gig bags and amps.

Learn more at Donner Music (opens in new tab).