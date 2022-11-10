Donner is back with the DDP-200, another classy-looking digital piano

Donner is getting on a bit of a roll with its digital piano releases. Having already given us the stylish DDP-80 this year, it’s back with the slightly more stately DDP-200, another slimline wooden instrument that’s designed for the entry-level player.

That said, Donner is claiming it has a sampling engine that “perfectly reproduces” the sound of an acoustic grand piano. This is played from a dual-sensor 88-note keyboard that promises to recreate the touch and feel of an acoustic piano, too.

(Image credit: Donner)

“The patented Donner Grand Hammer action technology utilises a more accurate dual-sensor key detection system for enhanced playing realism,” said Rui Lin, product manager of Donner’s Keys and Percussion Division. “Unlike common two sensor keyboard actions found in many of today’s digital pianos, the DGH technology developed by Donner makes quick key repetition more reliable.”

Other features include a hanging speaker system that’s designed to produce a 3D sound and reduce the DDP-200’s footprint. There’s also a clamshell lid, a music stand and a 1.3-inch LCD screen.

This is used to display both your currently selected tone - choices include Grand Piano, Stage Piano, AMB Piano, Strings, Slow Strings and Organ - and the five reverb effects. There’s both USB and Bluetooth MIDI connectivity, as well as audio outputs.

The Donner DDP-200 is available now priced at $1,000/£839. Find out more on the Donner (opens in new tab) website.