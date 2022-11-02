Donner goes big on value with its new Arena2000 guitar multi-effects pedal

Donner has unveiled a new multi-effects pedal and it's looking value and feature-packed. The Arena2000 features the company's Donner’s FVACM tone-processing technology (Forward Analog Virtual Circuit Modelling) with 278 effects, 80 amp models, 50 cabinet IR models and 50 slots for loading your own IRs from third parties.

In addition, there's a built in expression pedal and input for a second one, built-in looper (though it's limited to up to 60 seconds of recording) and 40 different drum rhythms to jam with.

(Image credit: Donner)

Donner is keen to highlight its FVACM technology in the launch statement with the claim that the 'high precision 24bit/44.1kHz audio processing, the FVACM technology excellently restores the characteristics of classic guitar tones and amplifiers, making the tone more dynamic and layered.'

That's pretty much the kind of talk most digital multi-effects processors swagger into the market with and Donner says the Arena200's IR sample length of up to 23.2ms 'can precisely restore the tone of the IR collection object and reproduce the acoustic environment of the collection space, resulting in a tone with a greater dynamic range and a stronger sense of spatial authenticity.'

(Image credit: Donner)

We'll have to hear it for ourselves to find out how that pans out but at $269 the value proposition here bodes really well. Players can make their preset virtual signal chains out of up to 10 effects blocks, one amp and one cab.

The Donner Arena2000 is available globally and to buy now in the US at Donnerdeal.com and Amazon.com