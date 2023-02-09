DOD is back and bringing an Overdrive Preamp 250 pedal reissue to prove it

DOD is back where it belongs in the effects pedal market, and now under the ownership of the hugely successful Cor-Tek Corporation of Cort guitars fame, it's marking the comeback with the reissue of an old favourite.

The release of the DOD 250 Preamp Overdrive doesn't just mark ten years of the gold edition version of the model but its new parent company's 50th anniversary too. Cor-Tek will also be focussing on the return of its other part of the 2022 acquisition; DigiTech.

"DigiTech/DOD guitar effect pedals have held a revered place in the guitar industry since 1974, and we have great respect for the heritage and legacy of these products,” said Cor-Tek President Jun Park. “We are excited to continue offering iconic gear, like the DOD Overdrive Preamp 250, and investing in new products that meet the evolving needs of musicians."

(Image credit: DOD)

Cor-Tek has also been respectful of DOD and DigiTech history by getting the old band back together.

Longtime DigiTech/DOD marketer Tom Cram and several key DigiTech and DOD engineers will l the brands' lead US operations, based in Utah.

“The team and I are thrilled to join forces with the creative minds at Cort Guitars," says Cram. "We already have a product roadmap in place that leverages our combined areas of expertise. The reintroduction of the DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 is just the beginning, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The revived DOD Overdrive Preamp 250 is the first of nine classic models slated to be brought back. Will the Ice Box Chorus be one? Or perhaps the Gunslinger distortion? We're not putting money on the Grunge pedal coming back though…

We digress. The Overdrive Preamp 250 (MAP $109.99) will make its debut at the 2023 NAMM show in [checks calendar] April. It's actually unclear how it's been 'updated' as DOD state but we're told it has "loads of output and Gain and Level controls that allow users to overdrive their amp or as a stand-alone distortion."

More info at digitech.com (opens in new tab)