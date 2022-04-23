Cor-Tek acquire DigiTech/DOD brand – could this be the turning point for the effects icon?

The Cor-Tek Corporation has acquired the DigiTech/DOD effects pedal brand. The purchase agreement includes all intellectual property and assets.

The history of DOD effects dates back to 1973 with Digitech starting in 1984, and classic units released under their banners include the Whammy, Overdrive Preamp 250, Gonkulator and Phasor 201. DOD effects would later be issued as apart of DigiTech, but their story hit troubled water in 2018 when owners Harman International restructured its development facilities and staff, firing the DOD/Digitech engineering team.

Now it looks like things are about to turn around, and judging by what Cor-Tek has achieved with Cort guitars in recent years, DigiTech/DOD are in good hands. Cor-Tek's President Jun Park states he has "deep admiration for the heritage and legacy of the DigiTech/DOD products."

"We look forward to continuing the manufacturing and selling of the iconic products as well as investing in new features and products," Park adds.