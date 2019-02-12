DMG Audio’s Multiplicity is a “shockingly powerful” multiband mastering processor

Presumably not inspired by the 1996 Michael Keaton sci-fi human self-duplication comedy of the same name, DMG Audio’s Multiplicity is designed to take precision mastering to a whole new level.

Potentially quite intimidating but also “shockingly powerful”, it features multiband compression, expansion, gating and dynamic EQ. It can be used to both repair and enhance signals, and all with what’s described as an unprecedented level of control.

The interface is designed to be minimalist yet informative, and the sound pristine. Check out the specs below and find out more and download a demo on the DMG Audio website. Multiplicity runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available for £157.50 during its first month on sale, rising to £175 after that.

DMG Audio Multiplicity specs

Features

8 bands of crossover and dynamic EQ.

Dual-stage dynamic handling separates transients and dynamics.

Dual-timing release. No more pumping.

Beautiful, minimalist user interface.

Bit-transparent linear phase crossover and band-splitting.

Extensive graphing and feedback.

Windows VST, VST3 and AAX as 32+64bit

Mac VST, VST3, AU and AAX as 32+64bit

Sound

Ratios above and below threshold with independent floor and ceiling.

Full MS/LR linkage and targeting for sidechain and processing.

Global and per-band gain staging.

Per-band dry gain for parallel processing.

Per-band dual-stage release with configurable RMS detection and crest factor.

Per-band adjustable lookahead.

Per-band adjustable dynamics character.

External sidechain input.

Configurable oversampling for realtime and render.

3-band sidechain EQ per band.

ITU-1770 based autogain, allowing you to work at a fixed perceptual level.

Vision