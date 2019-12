There’s not a lot to DLYM’s interface - ‘minimalist’ is the word that developer Imaginando uses - but this free ‘delay modulator’ is capable of producing phaser, flanger and chorus-style effects.

You get two processing modes - Analogue emulation and Dimension style - and six time-syncable modulation waveforms. There’s also adjustable stereo spread and crossover/cutoff to control the frequency range of the effect.

You can download DLYM now for PC and Mac from the Imaginando website.